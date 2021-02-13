Here's a Running List of All the 'WandaVision' Season 1 Sitcom References

Here's a Running List of All the 'WandaVision' Season 1 Sitcom ReferencesBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
February 12, 2021
Disney Plus's hit series WandaVision is part Marvel thriller and part sitcom goldmine. Each episode is filled with Easter eggs for Marvel comics (like Wanda's comics-accurate Scarlet Witch costume) and sitcom references from the era each episode is meant to represent. Read on for a run down of the references that have appeared in WandaVision so far.
Episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience" and Episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial"
Episodes 1 and 2 were the first introduction that audiences had to WandaVision, as they debuted on Disney Plus together. The most prominent reference of these two episodes was The Dick Van Dyke Show. In fact, the layout of Wanda and Vision's home very strongly resembles the classic sitcom's, particularly the landing by the front door and the shuttered windows between the living room and kitchen.
I Love Lucy of course also makes an appearance. Wanda and Vision's twin beds are a direct homage to Lucy and Ricky's beds. From the '30s to the '50s, it was a major no-no for shows to have couples appear in the same bed. As a result, Lucy and Ricky's twin beds frequently made an appearance on their show.
It would also be hard to ignore the Bewitched (and a little bit of I Dream of Jeannie) in the first few episodes, particularly in the second episode where the witch protagonist has to discreetly use her magic to help her husband. Episode 2 really is basically a Bewitched plot. The intro strongly alludes to the beloved series as well.
Episode 3: "Now in Color"
The third episode of the Marvel series leans heavily on The Brady Bunch, which is perfectly fitting for the episode in which Wanda and Vision start their family. The opening titles even feature a grid of the same style as the Brady opening. The credits also draw on The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Partridge Family. The couple's house has ditched the Dick Van Dyke style and is now reminiscent of the Brady household, in particular the wooden staircase.
Although it doesn't actually quite fit the time period anymore, Wanda's pregnancy was still a nod to I Love Lucy, one of the first series to write a pregnancy into the show. Although Lucille Ball wasn't allowed to say that she was pregnant on the show (too racy), she was eventually allowed to have her character experience pregnancy at the same time as she was pregnant in real life with her second child.
Back when she was pregnant with her first, during the show's original pilot, she had to hide under a gigantic coat, just like Wanda did. The trope of hiding pregnancies, as Wanda does, particularly when Geraldine comes to visit, has been done in sitcoms and dramas alike.
Though a more subtle reference than The Brady Bunch, the ending of Episode 3 features a haunting rendition of "Daydream Believer," a Monkees song, who had their show in the '60s. The show itself was meta, considering The Monkees were a real band in the real world too. The song plays as we are thrown back into the real world with Geraldine.
Episode 4: "We Interrupt This Program"
As it takes place in reality, sitcoms reference don't really appear in Episode 4.
Episode 5: "On a Very Special Episode..."
The fifth episode of the series takes us into the '80s and through the early '90s, where the intro draws a lot of inspiration from Full House, Family Ties, and Growing Pains. The house again changes, with the exterior reminiscent of Step by Step and the inside more similar to Family Ties.
The rapid aging of Billy and Tommy is also a bit of a trope, though it would be difficult to pinpoint how it started. When it comes to sitcoms, kids have a tendency of aging at strange rates, usually due to recasts.
Remember when the original Becky from Roseanne left ... and then came back ... and then left again? Or on Boy Meets World when Lily Nicksay's Morgan disappeared and then Lindsay Ridgeway's Morgan reappeared after coming downstairs from the "longest timeout ever"? Or also on Boy Meet World when a just recently born Joshua is suddenly walking and talking in the series finale? And over on Family Ties, Andy Keaton strangely aged four years between one season.
Episode 6: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"
The intro from Episode 6 is very, very Malcolm in the Middle. Tommy and Billy's fourth wall breaking is another strong reference to the Frankie Muniz-led series. The concept of having a holiday special is a sitcom trope in and of itself, and classic Halloween specials can be found within Malcolm and the Middle, Roseanne, Boy Meets World, and so many more.
The Malcolm in the Middle opening credits is the best #WandaVision opening credits, perfection!
Wanda's face is priceless! pic.twitter.com/K0VEITvfGm
Pietro also fulfills the trope of the cool uncle in Episode 6. The cool uncle trope has been done in shows like Full House (John Stamos' Uncle Jesse of course), Family Ties (Uncle Ned, played by Tom Hanks, was cool, though he had demons), Two and a Half Men (Charlie Sheen's Uncle Charlie), and Everybody Loves Raymond (Brad Garrett's Uncle Robert).
New episodes of WandaVision air Fridays on Disney Plus.