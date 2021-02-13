Here's a Running List of All the 'WandaVision' Season 1 Sitcom References

Disney Plus's hit series WandaVision is part Marvel thriller and part sitcom goldmine. Each episode is filled with Easter eggs for Marvel comics (like Wanda's comics-accurate Scarlet Witch costume) and sitcom references from the era each episode is meant to represent. Read on for a run down of the references that have appeared in WandaVision so far.

It would also be hard to ignore the Bewitched (and a little bit of I Dream of Jeannie) in the first few episodes, particularly in the second episode where the witch protagonist has to discreetly use her magic to help her husband. Episode 2 really is basically a Bewitched plot. The intro strongly alludes to the beloved series as well.

I Love Lucy of course also makes an appearance. Wanda and Vision's twin beds are a direct homage to Lucy and Ricky's beds. From the '30s to the '50s, it was a major no-no for shows to have couples appear in the same bed. As a result, Lucy and Ricky's twin beds frequently made an appearance on their show.

Episodes 1 and 2 were the first introduction that audiences had to WandaVision, as they debuted on Disney Plus together. The most prominent reference of these two episodes was The Dick Van Dyke Show. In fact, the layout of Wanda and Vision's home very strongly resembles the classic sitcom's, particularly the landing by the front door and the shuttered windows between the living room and kitchen.

Episode 3: "Now in Color"

The third episode of the Marvel series leans heavily on The Brady Bunch, which is perfectly fitting for the episode in which Wanda and Vision start their family. The opening titles even feature a grid of the same style as the Brady opening. The credits also draw on The Courtship of Eddie's Father, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and The Partridge Family. The couple's house has ditched the Dick Van Dyke style and is now reminiscent of the Brady household, in particular the wooden staircase.

Although it doesn't actually quite fit the time period anymore, Wanda's pregnancy was still a nod to I Love Lucy, one of the first series to write a pregnancy into the show. Although Lucille Ball wasn't allowed to say that she was pregnant on the show (too racy), she was eventually allowed to have her character experience pregnancy at the same time as she was pregnant in real life with her second child.

Article continues below advertisement

Back when she was pregnant with her first, during the show's original pilot, she had to hide under a gigantic coat, just like Wanda did. The trope of hiding pregnancies, as Wanda does, particularly when Geraldine comes to visit, has been done in sitcoms and dramas alike.

Article continues below advertisement

Though a more subtle reference than The Brady Bunch, the ending of Episode 3 features a haunting rendition of "Daydream Believer," a Monkees song, who had their show in the '60s. The show itself was meta, considering The Monkees were a real band in the real world too. The song plays as we are thrown back into the real world with Geraldine.