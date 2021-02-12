The Latest 'WandaVision' Easter Egg Commercial Is the Most Unsettling Yet

Throughout the six episodes that have been made available, WandaVision has been cleverly dropping easter eggs into its story that hint at the bigger picture hidden just below the surface of what we're watching. Some of those easter eggs have come in the form of commercials, which are stylized to look like other commercials from the era the episode is riffing on. The latest, featuring a product called Yo-Magic, has viewers scratching their heads.

The commercial doesn't end there, though. Instead, we see the boy struggle to open the package of Yo-Magic because his hands are shaking. He tries to open it for days and eventually dies from hunger. Then, the commercial cuts to an image of the product accompanied by the slogan, "Yo-Magic: The snack for survivors."

In Episode 6, the show cuts away from its main action to a commercial that is stylized to look like it came from the '90s. In the commercial, we see a boy stranded on a deserted island. He's hungry, and a shark comes up to offer him Yo-Magic, saying that it was the cure to all of his hunger problems. The shark gives the boy the Yo-Magic and surfs away.

How does the commercial connect to 'WandaVision'?

Although the commercial is certainly disturbing, some WandaVision fans were wondering how it connected to the overarching story that WandaVision is trying to tell. Past commercials have featured more obvious tie-ins to the MCU, including allusions to Stark Industries and Hydra. By contrast, this commercial is much more focused on creating a thematic parallel with the story in WandaVision.

Article continues below advertisement

The show’s sixth episode, which is an extended riff on the sitcoms of the ‘90s, is all about keeping Vision from getting close to the edge of Westview. Eventually, Vision does get to the barrier, but when he attempts to cross through it, he discovers that he isn’t alive outside of Westview. As he exits the bubble around the town, he begins to disintegrate completely.

Article continues below advertisement

Vision isn't really alive, and Wanda's magic can only keep him alive as long as he stays inside of Westview. Just like the Yo-Magic that the boy tries to eat in order to survive, it can't ultimately keep him alive. The show has already been remarkably honest about the permanence of death and Wanda's inability to bring someone back from it.

The Yo-Magic commercial is an eerie, foreboding reminder of the fact that, in the real world, Vision is dead. Wanda's magic has given him the appearance of being alive, but it can't sustain him forever. At some point, reality will win out, and Vision will return to death even though Wanda wishes the truth were something else.