7 Biggest Theories on Who the Real Villain Is in 'WandaVision'

Disney+ promised Episode 4 of WandaVision would be a game-changer, and it was. In "We Interrupt This Program," it was confirmed that somehow, a sitcom that spans throughout the decades has been manifested, and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is the star of the show. But just because she's the star, doesn't necessarily mean she's the director. We also learn Geraldine's true identity (Monica Rambeau, Maria Rambeau's all-grown-up daughter) and were reunited with Dr. Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo.

And even though we're nearly halfway through the first season, we still don't have a lot of answers. Mainly, who's the main villain or villains in WandaVision? Here are some plausible theories.

We also have this clip of Agnes literally dressed up as a witch (seemingly for the Halloween special). So, either the creators of WandaVision are just having a lot of fun with Agnes' character, or they truly do mean to be hinting that Agnes is much more than just a quirky neighbor.

If you're familiar with the comics, or have been down the WandaVision Google rabbit hole, then you might know that Wanda's eccentric neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) might actually be a character named Agatha Harkness, a very powerful witch who mentored a young Wanda and later became her enemy. Darcy and Jimmy are able to identify all the real-life people who were essentially kidnapped to play characters in WandaVision except for Agnes and Dottie (we'll get to Dottie in a second).

It's possible that Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford, although it's really too bad January Jones already played a mutant in an X-Men movie — she would have made a great Betty Draper-esque Dottie) and Agnes are in cahoots. Dottie was another person that Darcy and Jimmy couldn't identify, and Agnes did tell Wanda that she is the "key to everything in this town." Which sounds...significant. As of now, we don't know if she's based on a Marvel comic character.

Mephisto

Since the new #WandaVision poster has the Beekeeper in it, I wonder if he will play a bigger role than what we think 🤔



Also, people have noticed that possible Mephisto tease in between #Vision and #AgnesTheNeighbor pic.twitter.com/3kPyFzna4Y — Arrowverse Scenes - Paragon of METAL (@ArrowverseScene) February 1, 2021

Mephisto, who is essentially the devil, is a villain who's perpetually caused amok in many Marvel comics. In the comic House of M, which may or may not be what inspired WandaVision, Wanda's twins Tommy and Billy are actually created from the fragments of Mephisto's soul. There have been hints that Mephisto might show up in WandaVision: 1. The hexagon shapes (a hexagon has six corns and can nicely fit a pentagon within it), 2. People believe he'll make an appearance in the new Loki show on Disney+...

Source: Disney+ A scene from the 'Loki' trailer that shows Mephisto in the stained glass

3. Wanda literally dresses up as the devil in the Halloween episode, 4. People claim that Disney+ hid a devil in one of the WandaVision promos (if you squint hard enough, you can see a pattern that looks like the devil in the wallpaper), and 5. At one point, Dottie says "the devil's in the details." People think the husband Agnes keeps referring to is actually Mephisto, and that it's Mephisto who's created this world for Wanda...in exchange for something valuable.

Because that's Mephisto's thing: He offers deals to people in exchange for their most prized thing (usually their soul). It could be possible that Wanda made a deal with Mephisto to be reunited with Vision, and this is what that looks like. What she traded, we don't know.