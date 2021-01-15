Wanda Is Pregnant in 'WandaVision' — but We Don't Know Exactly What That Means

Wanda Is Pregnant in 'WandaVision' — but We Don't Know Exactly What That MeansBy Joseph Allen
Now that it's debuted, Marvel fans know that WandaVision is a trippy riff on sitcoms. Although the first two episodes don't offer a ton of detail on where the series is ultimately headed, they do offer some initial plot developments that will keep fans guessing as the show continues to air. One of the most pressing questions posed by the first two episodes is Wanda's pregnancy, which is revealed at the end of the second episode.
How is Wanda pregnant in 'WandaVision'?
Wanda's pregnancy is first revealed when she stands up from the couch and is noticeably pregnant, in spite of the fact that she was not pregnant when she sat down.
"Vision, is this really happening?" Wanda asks.
“Yes, my love. It’s really happening,” Vision responds.
Although Vision insists that the pregnancy is real, fans of the show are less sure that's the case.
Wanda couldn't have become naturally pregnant that quickly, which seems to suggest that the pregnancy is just another aspect of the unreality that is the basis of this entire show. The first episode is set in the 1950s, while the second is set a decade later. Things work differently in this universe, and that appears to include pregnancy.
Is Wanda pregnant with twins?
Although it's still unclear exactly how real Wanda's pregnancy is, there is some precedent for Wanda having children with Vision. In the comics, the two of them have a relationship, and after the relationship ends, she has twin boys named Tommy and Billy.
Eventually, it becomes clear that Tommy and Billy aren't the biological children of Wanda and Vision, but are instead children that Wanda created out of thin air.
The fake children were then swept under the rug, and Wanda's memory of the whole affair was erased. Eventually, though, Wanda was reminded of the existence of her children, and was driven mad with grief. As she works through her grief, she also sets about disbanding the Avengers, who she holds responsible for the loss of her children.
How did Wanda wind up pregnant in 'WandaVision'?
It's possible that something similar to that comics storyline is happening here, although it's difficult to say for sure. Throughout the first two episodes, though, there are plenty of references to children before Wanda winds up pregnant. In fact, one of the creepiest things about the town where Wanda and Vision are living is their habit of insisting that everything be done "for the children."
Kathryn Hahn's Agnes also suggests the couple should look into schools way before pregnancy is in the picture. It's not yet clear what this may signify about the show's future, and there's still plenty of other mysteries left to unravel.
This entire show could have been created by Wanda as a way to deal with her grief over losing Vision, or there could be something more sinister at work here. Wanda's pregnancy is just one small piece of the puzzle, although it's an undeniably compelling one.