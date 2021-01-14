Bring on the Magic! When Can We Watch 'WandaVision'?

It's officially 2021, which means a slew of new content is arriving on DisneyPlus in January. Included in the exciting new show lineup is the highly anticipated WandaVision from Marvel Studios. The show will follow Wanda Maximoff (superhero alias Scarlet Witch) and her part-robot, part-humanoid husband Vision, living out their white picket fence fantasies...sort of. Fans are desperate to know if the show is going to be released weekly .

The basis for this schedule is the second season of The Mandalorian, where episodes were released weekly at 12:01 a.m. PST every Friday without fail. There is no reason to assume WandaVision would be any different, especially since Season 2 of The Mandalorian has concluded. Now that precious time slot can be filled by other shows.

Eagle-eyed fans who have been counting down the minutes until the show airs might be wondering when exactly they can start to binge. Great news! ScreenRant has the scoop and claims that WandaVision will be on the same schedule as many of its predecessors, down to the minute: WandaVision is scheduled to release on Jan. 15 at 12:01 a.m. PST, 3:01 a.m. EST, and 8:01 a.m. GMT.

Will 'WandaVision' episodes be released on a weekly basis?

Even more good news for fans: While WandaVision episodes will be released on a weekly basis, Marvel decided to do fans a solid and release the first two episodes back-to-back on Friday, Jan. 15. Following that, one episode a week will air until March 5, 2021, just in time for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to pick up two weeks later!

It looks like Disney and Marvel are not letting fans spend a week without new content through the spring, which is definitely appreciated. Not to mention, with the continuous thread of Marvel films that will be connected with the shows as a part of their legendary "Phase 4," there's a possibility that WandaVision could get its own behind-the-scenes treatment, just like The Mandalorian is getting.

As for what WandaVision holds in store, the plot has been heavily rumored, but in true Marvel fashion, their lips have been pretty sealed. There are heavy-handed references to sitcoms such as The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, and Bewitched! in addition to a black-and-white homage to I Love Lucy. There is also an underlying emphasis on not everything being as it seems. Some spotted a visual Easter egg in the initial online marketing for the show that suggests as much.