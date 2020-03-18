Disney Plus Party Helps You Make the Most of Social Distancing

Ready to binge-watch Frozen 2, The Lady and the Tramp, or Star Wars while talking to your friends?

Disney Plus Party is a handy new feature that allows you to enjoy your favorite Disney+ TV shows, movies, or animations with your friends. How does it work? Easy. Akin to Netflix Party, the Google Chrome extension allows you to create a link where everyone invited can start watching a movie at the same time and share their observations. So, what exactly is Disney Plus Party?