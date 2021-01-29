'WandaVision' Reunites Fans With Some Familiar Faces [SPOILERS]

If there's anything to be said for the Marvel universe, it's that they know how to utilize their cameos. While the details of WandaVision have been pretty hush-hush, Episode 4 ("We Interrupt This Program") has reunited long-time Marvel fans with a plethora of familiar faces. For those who haven't watched Thor on repeat or who may have missed Ant-Man, we have the info on who is who — including scene-stealer Darcy Lewis .

I’m so happy that Darcy Lewis is back in the mcu, she got way too much hate for how she was in the Thor movies pic.twitter.com/XTyGxPVxwJ

Now, Darcy has returned once more in WandaVision, with a new purpose and a fancy new title. In the episode, when summoned to the S.W.O.R.D. outpost to determine what is wrong with WestView (and wouldn't we all like to know?), she introduces herself as Doctor Darcy Lewis, an astrophysicist. It is her expertise in her field that leads FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to discover the key to connecting the mystery force within which all of WestView is kept.

The character of Darcy Lewis was introduced to the Marvel universe for 2011's Thor. In the movie, Darcy was an astrophysics student and Jane Foster's assistant. She returned in Thor: The Dark World, but audiences lost sight of her after that.

Randall Park also reprises his role as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo to help Darcy crack the case.

With a problem this large, any solution will require all hands on deck. Through the lens of Monica Rambeau, we learn that Wanda's television paradise arrived on S.W.O.R.D.'s radar via the FBI, who happened to be looking for a member of witness protection who went missing. Ant-Man and the Wasp's Jimmy Woo is working to solve this mystery, and as it turns out, there's even a nod to his mastery of close-up magic (which he was trying to learn in Ant-Man and the Wasp).

Jimmy and S.W.O.R.D. have assembled a team with a wide variety of specialities — including a biochemist and various others — seemingly without a clue as to what could be going on inside the mystery bubble. After a few special radio adjustments from Darcy, they uncover the truth: Someone or something has turned WestView into a sitcom starring everyone's favorite Avengers. When we see Monica's return to the other side of the bubble, she confirms this theory: "It's Wanda, it's all Wanda."

A rumor around the internet following Episode 3 suggested that we could potentially even see Quicksilver surface — either as a manifestation of Wanda's memory or as an alternate reality — due to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness bringing the possibility of alternative realities to the MCU. Could that be what shakes Wanda out of her daze?