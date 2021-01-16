Why is 'WandaVision' set in the ’50s?

Creators say that the show’s first two episodes pay homage to vintage tv shows like I Love Lucy , Bewitched!, and The Dick Van Dyke Show , only a few of the many classic pieces of television that cast members had to become familiar with before filming. As the show progresses, showrunners promise to parallel tropes of sitcoms that range from the ‘50s all the way up until the 2000s.

Elizabeth Olsen told IrmOnline, “[Director] Matt [Shakman] led us through a sitcom crash course. We watched episodes from the specific shows we wanted to reference in each decade. And as I would any period piece, I worked on the vocal changes as well as the physical manners of the periods. There is also a really amazing arc in sitcoms throughout the decades that is a tug-o-war between earnestness and cynicism.”

New episodes of WandaVision drop every Friday on Disney Plus.