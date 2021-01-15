Elizabeth Olsen's Fiancé Isn't an Actor — But He's in the Entertainment Industry

Elizabeth Olsen's Fiancé Isn't an Actor — But He's in the Entertainment IndustryBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
If you grew up in the '90s, then you probably followed the careers of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as much as any of us. But around 2011, their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen started making waves of her own, first with movies and now with the Disney Plus series WandaVision. But some people might be wondering who Elizabeth is and — because her Marvel romance is such a big deal — if she's married in real life.
In the Marvel movies, Elizabeth plays Scarlet Witch, whose real first name is Wanda. She eventually falls for another superhero, Vision, and they have it good for a while. That is until Vision is killed. WandaVision is a "what if" type of show that starts after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Vision is killed by Thanos.
Outside of the series, Elizabeth seems to prefer to keep some aspects of her life private, but it hasn't stopped her newfound fans from wondering about her love life.
Is Elizabeth Olsen married?
Although Elizabeth isn't married, she is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett. If they did get secretly married like some celebs are opting to do during the pandemic, neither has released that information to the public yet. There are few public photos and videos of the couple, which is probably how they like it. But we do know a little bit about their relationship history.
They first stepped out in public together at a 2017 pre-Emmys party. The following year, Elizabeth revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that they had moved in together. In 2019, after three years of dating, Elizabeth and Robbie got engaged. Then, during the pandemic in 2020, Elizabeth shared some videos online of the two of them messing around while quarantined.
Before dating Robbie, Elizabeth had been engaged to Narcos star Boyd Holbrook, but she broke off that engagement in 2014. She hasn't said too much in interviews about her partner now, but it appears that Elizabeth and Robbie are happy together and possibly working on wedding plans for the future.
Elizabeth Olsen's fiancé is in a band.
While Elizabeth is no stranger to dating other actors, she might have found someone better suited for her in musician Robbie Arnett. He's a member of the indie-pop band Milo Greene. The group's most recent album, "Adult Contemporary," was released in 2018, and it's unclear if they have another one in the works.
They did, however, share on social media in June 2020 that the proceeds from purchases from their merch store in 2020 would be donated to the nonprofit Color of Change.
What is Elizabeth Olsen's net worth?
Before Marvel came along, Elizabeth was doing just fine in her career. She had even appeared in an episode of Full House as a kid and in one of Mary-Kate and Ashley's direct to video movies, How the West Was Fun, so her life as an actress was probably inevitable.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elizabeth's is $11 million. That's not bad for someone who started off her career arguably in the shadow of her older sisters.