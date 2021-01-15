Elizabeth Olsen's Fiancé Isn't an Actor — But He's in the Entertainment Industry

If you grew up in the '90s, then you probably followed the careers of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as much as any of us. But around 2011, their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen started making waves of her own, first with movies and now with the Disney Plus series WandaVision. But some people might be wondering who Elizabeth is and — because her Marvel romance is such a big deal — if she's married in real life.

In the Marvel movies, Elizabeth plays Scarlet Witch, whose real first name is Wanda. She eventually falls for another superhero, Vision, and they have it good for a while. That is until Vision is killed. WandaVision is a "what if" type of show that starts after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Vision is killed by Thanos.

Outside of the series, Elizabeth seems to prefer to keep some aspects of her life private, but it hasn't stopped her newfound fans from wondering about her love life.