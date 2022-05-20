The Scarlet Witch Isn't Born, She Is Forged — but How Did She Get Her Powers?

Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) was the first witch to recognize the full extent of Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) true power. "This is chaos magic, Wanda! And that makes you ... the Scarlet Witch." Agatha declares in WandaVision.

Wanda decides to fully embrace her identity as the Scarlet Witch in order to defeat Agatha, who forebodingly tells her, "You have no idea what you've done."