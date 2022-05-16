Scarlet Witch vs. Jean Grey: Who Would Win in a Battle? Let's Break It Down

Seeing as they are two of the most powerful women in X-Men lore, fans have often wondered who would win in a fight between them. Who could come out on top in a battle between mind and magic? It really depends on the situation.

Wanda has command over Chaos Magic on a consistent basis, thanks to the link she has with an old God of Chaos named Chthon. Meanwhile, Jean can only do so much on her own as a telepath. She may be Omega-level, but all that power often puts a strain on her body.