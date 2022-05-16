Fans Are Theorizing About Doctor Doom Like He's the New Mephisto

Fans Are Theorizing About Doctor Doom Like He's the New MephistoBy Jamie Lerner
May. 16 2022, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
The MCU is ever expanding, and thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we’re meeting new characters at an exponential rate. After being introduced to Mister Fantastic in the new Doctor Strange film, we’re now expecting even more characters from the Fantastic Four comic books to pop up in the movies, especially Doctor Doom.
The main villain of the Fantastic Four series, Doctor Doom, has yet to appear in the MCU. Not only that but there’s barely even been a reference to the multiverse’s Big Bad. While some expect Kang the Conqueror to be the next Thanos, others think that it could be Doctor Doom. So will Doctor Doom be in the MCU?
Many fans think Doctor Doom could be in the MCU as soon as this year.
The final MCU movie slated for 2022 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it’s highly likely that Doctor Doom will make an appearance in the film. If he doesn’t, we’re all expecting at least a reference to the Marvel villain. Doctor Doom is known for his dictator-like ways as the leader of the fictional planet Latveria, which hasn’t (yet) been mentioned in the MCU. However, a leak revealed that an early version of Black Widow’s script had a mention of Latveria.
In the comic books, Doctor Doom is not only a villainous leader but also a brilliant scientist and sorcerer, meaning he could be one of the few people to be able to defeat Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Mister Fantastic, his main archnemesis. In addition, he notoriously takes over several countries in Africa before setting his sights on Wakanda, so it’s very possible he’ll make his first MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
It’s not confirmed that Doctor Doom will be in the MCU, but it’s very likely.
While there’s no confirmation yet that Doctor Doom will make an appearance in the MCU, we all know that Marvel Studios loves to hold the cards close to its proverbial chest. Doctor Doom is one of those characters we would never find out about for sure until he actually appears, like the reveal of the three Spider-Men or Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.
Regardless, Doctor Doom is a major villain in the comic books, and with Fantastic Four coming soon, Doom is the natural next fit as the MCU’s next big bad. So who could take on such a role? Well, many A Quiet Place fans are hoping that John Krasinski reprises his role as Reed Richards officially in Fantastic Four and that his wife, Emily Blunt, joins him as Sue Storm. This leaves the other A Quiet Place 2 star, Cillian Murphy, to play a haunting Doctor Doom.
Other options include some classic villain actors, such as Johnny Depp (although this seems unlikely due to the controversy currently surrounding him) and Adam Driver, who expertly played Star Wars villain Kylo Ren. On the other hand, Doctor Doom is Romani, so it's important for the MCU to have ample representation and work to cast a Romani actor in the role.
We don’t yet have an answer as to if Doctor Doom will be in the MCU, but it seems likely that he’ll make an appearance even before the long-rumored Mephisto. And since the MCU is now a never-ending pool of content, Doom’s addition is more a matter of when than if.