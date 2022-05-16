Fans Are Theorizing About Doctor Doom Like He's the New Mephisto

Regardless, Doctor Doom is a major villain in the comic books, and with Fantastic Four coming soon, Doom is the natural next fit as the MCU’s next big bad. So who could take on such a role? Well, many A Quiet Place fans are hoping that John Krasinski reprises his role as Reed Richards officially in Fantastic Four and that his wife, Emily Blunt, joins him as Sue Storm. This leaves the other A Quiet Place 2 star, Cillian Murphy, to play a haunting Doctor Doom.