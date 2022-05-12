Rumors Are Swirling About the Invisible Woman in the MCU's 'Fantastic Four'

Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now that we’ve seen some teasers about what could be happening in the MCU’s upcoming Fantastic Four movie, rumors are swirling about who is going to play the Invisible Woman. After we’ve seen John Krasinski as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, everyone wants to see John’s partner-in-crime, Emily Blunt, as Sue Storm (aka The Invisible Woman).