How the Aerospace Engineer May Introduce a 'Fantastic Four' Reboot in 'WandaVision'

If you weren't on the WandaVision bandwagon, you for sure are now. In Episode 4, we learned Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) is definitely the one starring in her Westview reality, pulling real people into it to play the parts of friendly townspeople in her deranged sitcom. But while she may be starring in WandaVision , is she the one directing it? By Episode 5, Wanda's world begins to crack as the SWORD team does more digging, and Vision becomes more cognizant of the situation.

Plus, Wanda's twins (Billy and Tommy), who grow from babies to 10-year-olds in a span of an episode, seem to be uncontrollable. Unlike the rest of the town, Wanda can't manipulate their reality. Case in point: After they ask why their dad is at work on a Saturday, they don't accept Wanda's half-baked excuses for the continuity error. They also know that Wanda can bring the dead back to life (and want her to bring back Sparky after his abrupt death, RIP Sparky).

What is going on, and how is Wanda doing this? Dr. Darcy Lewis, Jimmy Woo, and Monica Rambeau are on it, though, and Monica mentioned that she knows an aerospace engineer who could help them crack the case of the "Maximoff Anomaly."

Who is the aerospace engineer in 'WandaVision'?

Monica texts her aerospace engineer contact, but we don't get a name in Episode 5. The biggest theory people are going with right now is that it's Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four), a scientist whose expertise is in aerospace and engineering. In fact, there's already speculation that WandaVision has been weaving in the Fantastic Four, considering there's a chance that Agnes, Wanda's quirky neighbor, is actually Agatha Harkness — who has ties to the Fantastic Four comics.

reed richards is coming to wandavision soon ✔️ pic.twitter.com/qIkrSWO3Uj — sara (@darthbucky) February 6, 2021

It's also interesting to note that the Fantastic Four's origin story has to do with four astronauts who gain supernatural powers after being exposed to cosmic radiation — most likely the same kind of radiation Wanda's alternate reality bubble is giving off. Are the Fantastic Four up in space right now on a mission gone awry because of the Blip (post Avengers: Endgame)? Have they developed their powers already?

With Even Peters' Quicksilver re-introduced as Wanda's brother (he plays a different version of Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise, which finally got acquired by Disney — Wanda's brother Pietro actually got killed by Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, so it's really confusing right now), and several characters from Fantastic Four, this could mean that WandaVision serves as a fuse between the various universes within Marvel.

We know that Wanda will be starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (out in spring 2022), and it's likely that WandaVision is setting up the groundwork for the film's plot. It's also likely that the aerospace engineer Monica brings to the team is going to play a huge role in the MCU moving forward, especially if they help figure out what's actually going on with Wanda and how she is able to manipulate matter in such a colossal way.