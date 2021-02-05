Speed, Wiccan, and Everything You Need to Know About Them on 'WandaVision' [SPOILERS]

For those keeping up with WandaVision, it's clear that Wanda's antics are going to influence the rest of Marvel's intended Phase 4. Manipulation of reality is a big deal, and it gets even bigger when you throw in the manifestation of children to the mix!

But Billy and Tommy have an even greater legacy yet to be revealed onscreen, even though comic fans have a pretty good idea of what's to come. This leaves WandaVision viewers and fans alike wondering: Who the heck are Speed and Wiccan?