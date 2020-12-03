Hailee Steinfeld Was Spotted Playing Kate Bishop in the New Disney+ 'Hawkeye' Series

Today, footage of Disney Plus's new Hawkeye series surfaced, making Marvel fans very, very excited. Although it had been rumored for a while now that Hailee Steinfeld would be playing superhero Kate Bishop, she never confirmed it — nor did Disney. Even IMDb still has the actress listed as "rumored" to be playing the teenage pro archer. Not only was Hailee identified as Kate Bishop, but her very cute sidekick, a Golden Retriever named Lucky, was also spotted. Jeremy Renner was also seen on the set.

We already knew that the Hawkeye Disney+ series was set to start filming in New York City — a filming notice made its way to the internet masses. The "No Parking" production notice also shared a working title, called "Anchor Point" (which references Vol 1: Anchor Points, Kate Bishop's first solo comics rodeo).

And although Jeremy Renner hasn't said anything about Hailee either, he did post a little nod to Kate Bishop, tweeting, "Ms Bishop...we need you! #marvel."

If you haven't read the Hawkeye comics, you might be wondering who Kate Bishop is. You might even be thinking back to Avengers: Infinity War, where you see Hawkeye (Clint Barton) teaching his daughter how to use a bow and arrow. Is Kate Bishop the same girl?

Is Kate Bishop Hawkeye's daughter?

Although Hawkeye's daughter does learn archery, she's not the same person as Kate Bishop. Hawkeye's daughter is named Lila Barton, and it's totally possible she'll one day be an Avenger. But that's still likely ways away. Kate Bishop's character was created in 2005, a wealthy teen who began training in the martial arts after she was attacked in Central Park. She eventually joins the Young Avengers and her character is modeled after Hawkeye, and they even share the same name (she's also referred to as "Hawkeye").

Article continues below advertisement

Similar to Clint, she doesn't have superhuman abilities, she's just extremely skilled at archery and is super quick and nimble. However, just because the two share a name and similar "powers," she's not directly connected to Clint Barton in the comics. He's "dead" when she's introduced, but when he returns, he's referred to as "Hawkguy" to make things less confusing. It's unclear how Kate Bishop will be addressed in the new Disney+ series. Hawkgirl, perhaps?

📷 | Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Lucky The Pizza Dog on the set of “Hawkeye” on December 2, 2020 in New York. 🏹



(Credit: @CreamOrScream) pic.twitter.com/qxNNzwmT9Y — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) December 2, 2020

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Hailee and Jeremy weren't the only celebs spotted in New York filming the Hawkeye series — as we mentioned earlier, a cute Golden Retriever was also identified, and if you're wondering who this very good boy is, here's a little bit about Lucky. Lucky (or Lucky the Pizza Dog) has superdog abilities and also loves pizza, hence the nickname. Lucky is Kate's dog, but he eventually takes a liking to Clint too, and saves him from some Russian mobsters in one of the comic books.