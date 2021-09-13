Is Kate Bishop Old Enough To Takeover Hawkeye in 'Hawkeye'?

One of the most anticipated Disney Plus x Marvel series is here! Hawkeye 's trailer has finally dropped. Complete with Christmas jingles, car chases, and family secrets, we doubt that Hawkeye will disappoint. Through all of this, there’s one character we’re all excited to meet: Kate Bishop, who’s set to take over the mantle as the new Hawkeye.

The casting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop sent shockwaves through the Marvel fanbase, confirming what many of us have already suspected. The Young Avengers are slowly but surely becoming a major part of the MCU.

We already met Wiccan and Speed in WandaVision, and we know a Marvel Big Hero 6 adaptation is on its way. What we're curious about is: How old is Kate Bishop? Is Hailee’s age close enough to the character’s?