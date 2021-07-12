'Black Widow' Gives Us a Major Hint About What Will Happen in 'Hawkeye'

The relationship between Black Widow and Hawkeye has always been complicated to fans of the MCU, but as Marvel transitions to its next major phase, we’re finally getting answers to a lot of our questions. In Black Widow, we learn about Natasha Romanoff’s past, as well as about the notorious Budapest incident that brings Natasha close to Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye.

As always, we can’t help but overanalyze the Black Widow post-credits scene , in which all signs point to Florence Pugh reprising her role as Yelena in Hawkeye. There have been many rumors about the Hawkeye cast and release date, but now that we know a little more about Hawkeye’s relationship with Black Widow, we can finally make some more predictions about the upcoming series.

The ‘Black Widow’ post-credits scene hints that Yelena will be in the ‘Hawkeye’ series.

Florence Pugh is introduced to the MCU in Black Widow as Natasha’s “sister,” Yelena Belova. Yelena is a spy and assassin who Natasha actually trained at the Red Room, a secret Russian training academy. The assassins there are all called Black Widows once they graduate the program (after vigorous physical training and brainwashing, of course), so Black Widow sets Florence up to take over Scarlett Johansson’s place in the MCU.

At the end of Black Widow, however, we flash forward to after Avengers: Endgame. Yelena is at Natasha’s grave, mourning her “sister’s” death, and villainous Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by the hilarious Julia Louis-Dreyfus) approaches Yelena.

