Valentina Allegra de Fontaine May Not Be Who You Think She Is (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow.

In the MCU, we first saw Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. After John Walker killed a Flag-Smasher, she appeared to help him through the backlash. For whatever reason, John still felt like he deserved the title of Captain America and was even willing to fight Sam and Bucky over it.