Sam Wilson Finally Dons a Captain America Suit in 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier'

At last! Marvel ’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up its story with the release of its sixth and final installment. In the season premiere, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) rejects the idea of being the new Captain America and turns over Steve Roger’s (Chris Evan) anti-metal shield to the Smithsonian. However, the shield doesn’t end up in the museum. Instead, it winds up in the arms of John Walker (Roberto De Simone), the U.S. government’s handpicked new Captain America .

Throughout the first five episodes of the limited series, viewers saw the Falcon as a surprisingly passive figure in what seems to be his own show.

Things get out of control when John kills a guy in cold blood, and that’s when Sam decides that enough is enough. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is essentially the story of how Sam comes to embrace Steve’s wish to carry on his legacy.

Keep reading to find out how Sam’s MCU Captain America suit compares to the Captain America suit he wears in the comics.

In the series finale, though, the Falcon finally takes flight, reinventing himself as Captain America with an amazing Captain America suit to boot. Sam is rightfully where he belongs, and with the help of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), goes after the Flag Smashers (who have kicked off an attack on the Global Repatriation Council in New York City) and takes them down.

Sam's Captain America suit is a faithful recreation of the one he wore in the comics.

In Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans saw Sam preparing to become the new Captain America, and in the finale, he suited up and strapped on his shield along with a brand new suit and wings for the very first time. Sam's MCU Captain America suit was pretty much lifted straight from the comics, except for a few tweaks here and there.

The piping pattern, the color scheme, and even the style of the Captain America logo are surprisingly accurate. The belt buckle in the new Captain America suit seems to have been made sleeker, probably so it doesn't overshadow the new suit in the same way it did in the comics. Series viewers' eyes are more drawn to the star on Sam's chest, which is exactly where ours went.

The designers even outfitted Sam with the usual eye-protecting goggles and gloves the character wore in the comics, but gave them a bit of an update, courtesy of the tech geniuses of Wakanda. His goggles have extra-sensor capacity in the MCU, and his gloves have become gauntlets.

The wings are the most significant difference between Sam's comic book suit and his new MCU outfit. Sam's new Captain America suit doesn't have underarm wings. His new hybrid suit still includes large-spanning wings; however, now they have red, white, and blue accents and sit upon his shoulders. Sam's new durable wings can also be used as a shield, and viewers watched him used them as armor in Episode 1 and in the finale. Fans even took to social media to express their appreciation for his new suit, and one fan tweeted that the accuracy of Sam's gear gives the series more satisfaction.

