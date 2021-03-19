Bucky Might Die in 'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' Series

The long-awaited Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has officially been released on Disney Plus. Though, only one episode has been dropped. Meaning, people can't just binge-watch the show in one night (like how most shows on streaming services technically are) and will have to deal with a week-by-week schedule.

There have been many moments throughout the Captain America series where he had near-death experiences, so it's not shocking that supporters of MCU are curious to know if Bucky will die in this new series. Well, we shall see!

But because the show is airing in this manner, the undying questions that fans have had for so long about the show and the state of the characters in it most likely won't be answered for a while. One of the big ones being: Will Bucky Barnes die?

Will Bucky die in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?

There's no definite answer to this... as of right now, because there's only been one episode released in the new TV show. But the possibility is definitely there. As you probably know, there was a moment where Bucky had died, but he actually was saved and then transformed into the Winter Soldier by the Soviet Union and HYDRA — where he was given a bionic arm — and was then used to commit assassinations all over the world. They also wiped his memory in the process of bringing him back to life.

One of his assassinations included murdering Tony Stark's parents. He was going to take the life of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), but he's stopped by Steve Rogers aka Captain America. And it was around this time when Bucky started getting his memory back and was realizing he was a different person before he was the Winter Soldier. He was always on the go though, and would never inform Steve or Sam Wilson aka Falcon of his whereabouts.

The last time we had heard about Bucky was when he was captured by T'Challa (who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman) and supporters of Tony Stark and was taken to Wakanda where he was treated for his injuries. From there, he ended up being an ally of the Avengers where he helped them fight Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Source: Film Frame..© Marvel

As we can see, Bucky has played a significant role in MCU. And with his main feature in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it would be really hard to imagine him not on the show. Though, last year, an insider told We Got This Covered that Bucky is going to be killed off in the series. It's rumored that the character will die / be written off in the show's second season. Nothing has been confirmed yet, and we're only one episode into a six-episode series, so that means anything can happen!