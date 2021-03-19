Some People Think Steve Rogers Faked His Death After 'Avengers: Endgame'

The other hint that Steve Rogers could still be alive is that it’s reported that Chris Evans will be reprising his role as Steve Rogers in some capacity. Deadline reported that the MCU is working on a deal with Chris Evans to return, not in his own franchise, but as a supporting role.

While this could simply mean flashbacks with Sam and Bucky, it could also mean more old man Steve (since Chris Evans also played his older self with some killer CGI). However, Chris responded to those claims with a tweet, which said, “News to me,” with a little shrug emoji. He likes to tease fans though, so he could be playing coy.

Either way, whether the Captain is fully back or not, we can’t wait to finally get an answer as to if Steve Rogers is really dead.