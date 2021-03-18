'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director Says Miley Cyrus' Role in MCU Could Grow

The MCU is arguably the biggest cinema franchise of all time. The constant release of spin-off movies with intertwined narratives, appearances of big stars from other flicks, and now streaming miniseries has easily morphed Marvel into a juggernaut (no pun intended) of cinema.

It's at the point where there are so many Marvel characters on screen that some actors have to pull double duty (Josh Brolin). Even Miley Cyrus is in the MCU — she has a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.