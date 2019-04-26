SPOILER: What Is Going On With Old Captain America in 'Avengers: Endgame'?

*Warning: This article is full of Avengers: Endgame spoilers, so stop here unless you've already seen the movie.* If you haven't already caught Avengers: Endgame, the last of the 22 Avengers movies, you're in for quite a treat this weekend.

But if you already booked it to the premiere and are now wondering, why Thor is fat at the end of Avengers or what in the world happened to Gamora, we've got you covered. If you're curious who Captain America is dancing with at the end of the movie, we're happy to unpack that for you too.

But first, how does Captain America age? After Tony dies, Steve Rogers goes back in time to put all of the Infinity Stones in their right place so as not to disrupt the time sequence. He's supposed to be brought back almost immediately, but when the Hulk reactivates the time machine, Steve isn't there.

Bucky and Falcon begin to anxiously wonder what happened to their friend and find an old man sitting calmly at a nearby bench. But in a twist, this turns out to be Captain America himself, where Steve decides that he's done with being Captain America and instead stays in the past to live a happy life.

Who plays old Captain America and how old is he at the end of the movie? According to the MCU Fandom page, Steve was born on July 4, 1918. He was frozen at the age of 27 in 1945, then was defrosted around 2011. Steve lived through our present until five years after the Snapture in 2024.

This means he was about 40 when he went back in time. Slate explains that "after a presumably quick jaunt around time to return all the stones, he returned to his own time: 1945," the year "It's Been a Long, Long Time," which he's dancing to, was released.

Then, old Captain America (played by Sleepy Hollow's Patrick Gorman) appears and re-encounters his buddies in present-day, 2024. That means he's about 119, because he encounters them a whole 79 years after the song was released. Honestly, impressive!

So, who is he dancing with at the end of the movie? The person he's dancing with to "It's Been a Long, Long Time" is none other than the love of his life, Peggy Carter. The dance was actually set up in Captain America: The First Avenger when he told Peggy he was "Gonna need a rain check on that dance."

Then, in The Winter Soldier, an elderly Peggy tells him that "It's been so long... so long," and Cap tells her, "I couldn't leave my best girl. Not when she owes me a dance." So fans are thinking this last dance was as inevitable as Thanos himself. But the song they dance to also provides another easter egg for fans.

Namely, in The Winter Soldier, when Nick Fury breaks into Steve's apartment, he plays the Harry James Orchestra recording of this very song, "It's Been a Long, Long Time," Vanity Fair points out. The song is about World War II and the pains of being separated from a lover.

"Kiss me once, then kiss me twice / Then kiss me once again / It's been a long, long time / Haven't felt like this, my dear / Since I can't remember when / It's been a long, long time," vocalist Kitty Kallen sings.