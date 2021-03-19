'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Made These Familiar Locations New

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Made These Familiar Locations NewBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 19 2021, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Marvel fans rejoice! Only two weeks after the finale of WandaVision, DisneyPlus is giving us a follow-up show: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show will follow Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they navigate foes both familiar and new.
Marvel has a knack for making even the most familiar of filming locations seem like entirely different worlds, so here's what we know about where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was filmed.
Where was 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' filmed?
Fans may recall the filming of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was highly publicized, and many people were trying to catch a glimpse of what was happening on set. Filming began on Oct. 31, 2019, in Atlanta, where several other Marvel productions have been filmed (Black Panther, WandaVision, and Loki have all filmed in Atlanta). The Loki set even pranked Sebastian's trailer when they returned to Atlanta toward the end of filming!
And so it begins!— Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 4, 2019
Welcome back guys... #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #PlayBoys #Legdaysaveslives #setlife #Marvel pic.twitter.com/xBvaZirXci
Rumor has it that the Atlanta filming location would also be used as a stand-in for Louisiana, where Sam Wilson's hometown is located — and so is Anthony Mackie's! The actor spoke about his love for New Orleans in his Hot Ones interview, and early looks at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier note that Sam's family is tied to fishing, something Anthony himself is also a big fan of.
Production then briefly moved to New York City, which as Marvel fans know, has been a central figure in many Marvel movies, including The Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and more. New York City was also where the former Avengers HQ / Stark Tower was located, so perhaps we will see a few cameos or nods to the rest of the Marvel universe as the show progresses.
Following filming in Georgia and New York, the production moved to Prague in the Czech Republic in March of 2020. Unfortunately, filming was interrupted by COVID-19, despite the set setting up an entire COVID-19 testing center. Filming then had to resume in September 2020 with social-distancing protocols in place back in Atlanta. They finished filming in the Czech Republic in October 2020, returning to shoot scenes that couldn't be finished due to the pandemic.
Allegedly, Prague was used as a stand-in for middle eastern locations that would be important to the series, and there were reports of signage in Olšanský Cemetery written in Polish, meaning Prague was most likely a stand-in for several Polish locations as well. Trying to limit filming locations could have been done to restrict the potential for the spread of the virus throughout filming to protect cast and crew members.
Additional filming was supposed to take place in Puerto Rico, but due to an earthquake in January 2020, the plans were delayed, then canceled. Despite the interruptions, shooting was completed, and now fans have six wonderful episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to look forward to!
You can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fridays exclusively on DisneyPlus.