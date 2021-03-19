Wyatt Russell Is the New Captain America (He Also Has Famous Parents)

When fans were surprised with Wyatt Russell as Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Solider, Twitter definitely had a mixed reaction. While some were thrilled to see the actor on screen, others were confused about the casting decision.

Nothing personal against Wyatt Russell. But, I think Feige wanted the most *punchable face* as the new cap

Some even had some comments on the helmet he wears in the first episode. “That helmet does Wyatt Russell no favors at all,” one user tweeted.

