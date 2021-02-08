'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Is Bringing Back at Least One Previous Bad Guy

Right behind Disney+'s WandaVision comes the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This series follows Captain America's best men: Sam Wilson aka The Falcon played by Anthony Mackie and James "Bucky" Barnes aka The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan.

While the Winter Soldier has his own movie in the MCU and is a huge plot device in Avengers: Civil War, we have yet to see Sam outside of his relationship with The Captain or know how he feels about Bucky until now.