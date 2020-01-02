This 'Captain America' Actress Was Just Arrested for Stabbing Her Own Mother to Death

The name Mollie Fitzgerald probably won't mean much to you even if you're a huge fan of Marvel's Captain America: The First Avenger. But you've definitely seen the actress's face during the Stark Expo scene where a young and puny Steve Rogers, along with Bucky Barnes and a couple of dates, watch the eccentric inventor (and father of Iron Man) plant a kiss on one of his assistants. The two share a look as she walks off stage to let Tony do his thing.

The 38-year-old actress is now making headlines after she was charged with stabbing her mother, Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald, to death in her Olathe, Kans. home. Mollie Fitzgerald was brought to a local hospital after police contacted her while at the scene of the crime to treat minor injuries. Although the details are currently being reviewed by the Olathe Police Department, it seems as though the killing was the result of a mother-daughter domestic dispute.

She's facing a potential second-degree murder conviction and is in jail on a $500,000 bond, as per the Kansas City Star. Cops found Patricia Fitzgerald with an "apparent stab wound" and she was immediately pronounced dead at the crime scene. Mollie's uncle, Gary Hunziker, said in an interview with the publication: "It doesn't matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it's all about."

Marvel actress Mollie Fitzgerald's IMDB: Although Mollie Fitzgerald didn't have a sizable role in the 2011 Marvel film, she said in an interview with ComicBookMovie.com that the admittedly "small" part was one of the "best experiences of my life." In addition to her work on one of the "founding" films of the MCU, Mollie Fitzgerald was director Joe Johnston's assistant, and worked as a producer and writer for several other film projects.

She wrote and directed the feature-length film, The Lawful Truth, which starred her boss. She directed the short films, King of Wishful Thinking, The Creeps, About a Dog, Phantasma, and the documentary Fireball. None of the other film work she was associated with had the same clout or notoriety as her bit part in the Marvel movie, but she seems to have worn other hats outside of the film world.

In addition to writing, directing, acting, and repping artists, Mollie Fitzgerald also earned her law degree. She's also a self-proclaimed animal lover and recently got married around October of 2018. When you think about the kind of person that stabs their mother to death... someone with Mollie Fitzgerald's life resume probably isn't what comes to mind. Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020.

The news of Mollie Fitzgerald's domestic-dispute murder comes three years after news broke that Power Rangers actor, Ricardo Medina, Jr., stabbed his roommate multiple times through the stomach with a sword. Originally, Medina's case was cast out when his attorneys pointed to a lack of evidence and pleaded self-defense. Medina claimed his life was threatened and he was protecting not just himself but his girlfriend as well.

But new evidence, however, saw the actor back in the slammer, and he ultimately pled guilty to stabbing his roommate after accepting a plea deal. He received six years for voluntary manslaughter. He isn't the only Power Ranger to kill someone (off-camera). Skylar Deleon, who appeared on the show when he was 14 years old, received the death penalty in 2009.

Deleon, along with his wife and another accomplice, met with an elderly couple selling their yacht. They posed as potential buyers and took the boat out for a test drive. Then, they attached anchors to the people's legs and tossed them overboard, drowning them. Deleon was sentenced to death along with his other accomplice who went by the name of, wait for it, John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Deleon's wife, who was also involved, was issued two back-to-back life sentences in prison.