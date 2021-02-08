Mountain Dew Gives Fans the Chance to Win $1 Million in Super Bowl Commercial

Given that the company's official Twitter page was inundated with thousands of responses only minutes after the commercial aired, competition is clearly fierce. But the task was designed so that virtually anybody could complete it with enough time and focus, so theoretically, anyone could succeed in winning the $1 million.

With the ad viewable an unlimited amount of times, competitors can take all the time they need to dissect the commercial and reach their ideal answer, but be wary that the company will only accept three tweeted attempts from a single account. But since it looks like the contest ends when someone guesses correctly, you probably shouldn't take too long to tweet your guess.

To participate, simply log into Twitter and tweet your response alongside the hashtags #MTNDEWMAJORMELON and #MyPromotionEntry.