Jazmine Sullivan Never Dreamed of Performing at the Super Bowl, but Now She Is

She’s been churning out successful albums for more than a decade now, but we fully expect Jazmine’s Sullivan ’s star status (and her net worth) to rise after she and country star Eric Church will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“Honestly, I’ll be the first to say I’ve played myself small all my life,” the Philadelphia native told Glamour recently. “So I never even dreamt of performing at the Super Bowl. I always looked at that as a moment for someone who had a career that was bigger than mine. So, I’m just super grateful, in shock, and excited to share this moment with my loved ones who have seen me go through all the things I have in my life.”

In case you need an introduction, here are details about Jazmine’s career.