Hey, Non-Sports Fans — There Are Other Things to Watch Besides the Super Bowl

For some, the Super Bowl is the most anticipated sporting event of the year. For others, it's a time to stare in awe at a ton of top-notch commercials. For those on the outskirts, however, it's a time of year when most other new TV programming is put on hold.

This year, they need to figure out what to watch instead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, 2021. Because, as exciting as it might be for sports fans, there are plenty of us who are just not into it and don't want any part of it.