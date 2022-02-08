Lindsay Lohan Is Back and We Can't Wait to See Her During the Super Bowl

Did you think we were gonna get out of this thing without referencing her DUI? As Lindsay bedazzles actor Danny Trejo's ankle monitor, the narrator is revealed to be William Shatner who is also working out at Planet Fitness. As Lindsay strolls by him, saying hello, he says, "Maybe it's not what's gotten into Lindsay, it's what Lindsay's gotten into." It's a delightful commercial where she pokes fun at her past, which we are sincerely glad is in the rearview mirror.