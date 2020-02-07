We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Lindsay Lohan Might Have a New Boyfriend

Former Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan has been keeping pretty low-key lately. She moved to Dubai and has since opened her own resort in Mykonos, keeping her busy, but apparently not too busy to show off her new man.

Apparently, Lindsay has a new boyfriend. Here's what we know about their relationship so far.

She shared a group shot to Instagram.

Lindsay shared a group shot to Instagram early in the morning on Feb. 7. In the photo, she's posing with members of the band Bastillea man in a black jacket, Bastille drummer Chris “Woody” Wood, Lindsay's sister Aliana, and Bastille lead singer Dan Smith.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night 🌃" she originally captioned the post. People immediately began commenting, asking who her boyfriend was in the photo.