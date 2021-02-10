Fans Are Not Happy About Lindsay Lohan's 2013 Interview With David Letterman

There has been a lot of Lindsay Lohan in the news lately even though she hasn't been trying to be newsworthy. First, there was that Cameo she did that went viral after it was put on TikTok . Now, an old interview with David Letterman has resurfaced and people aren't happy about how it went.

After the New York Times documentary about Britney Spears premiered on Hulu, her fans are taking to social media to speak out against how she was treated. Not only by the paparazzi and the media but by family and others who were close to her, including Justin Timberlake.

That same energy has found its way to Lindsay's fans who feel like Britney wasn't the only one who struggled with being a young woman growing up in the spotlight and dealing with misogyny in her career. But what exactly did David Letterman say to Lindsay in that now-infamous interview?