Lindsay Lohan Asks Fan to Take Down Heartwarming Viral Cameo Video

The Parent Trap actress Lindsay Lohan has found her name back in the news and this time, it's for the most wholesome reason of all time. A fan named Alana paid for a Cameo from the actress, wanting her to reveal her sexuality to her parents — but things didn't exactly go as planned. If anything, it's worth mentioning that Cameos from Lindsay typically cost $400.

Lindsay hasn't come out as gay or as a member of the LGBTQ+ community even though she seemed to have a pretty public relationship with DJ Samantha Ronson a few years back. But she did end up helping Alana out and the story got much bigger than either of them probably expected it would.

A fan asked Lindsay Lohan to help her come out to her parents.

In a viral TikTok, a fan named Alana shared a cameo she got from Lindsay. Alana says she asked Lindsay to help her come out to her parents, but the response she got was unexpected but super sweet. "It's not what I expected at all, but I wanted to share it with you all in case anyone wanted to hear it," she says. In the cameo, Lindsay is totally supportive of Alana being honest with her family, but she won't do it for her. Instead, Lindsay encourages Alana to speak her own truth.

"I know that you're about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are," Lindsay begins. But she goes on to say that she thinks Alana should tell her parents herself because of how she'll feel afterward. "I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength, and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and you can live by that, and tell your parents that and I promise you they will understand."

Article continues below advertisement

After the TikTok went viral, Alana figured she had to tell her parents about her sexuality before the internet did it for her. In a follow-up TikTok, she reveals she opened up to her parents. "So yeah I told my parents because I didn't want them to find out on the internet," she began. "And they took it well." Alana also said she felt "relieved" and thanked everyone who supported her.

Now why did Lindsay Lohan offering a fan coming out advice make me cry a little... pic.twitter.com/nqKSWU3Qrx — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 25, 2021