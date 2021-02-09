Britney Spears Fans Are Calling out Justin Timberlake for That Famous Breakup

Once upon a time, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were the darlings of the music business. They still are as famous as ever, and not just for singing, but during the early 2000s, when they stepped out as a couple, it was a huge deal.

And now, Framing Britney Spears, the unofficial documentary chronicling Britney's life and career, has caused many a Britney fan to stop and take a closer look at the relationship she and Justin had.