Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Is a DJ — Plus, More on the Ex-Dancer

If you take a look back at the mid-2000s, you’d remember that pop icon Britney Spears was on top of the world. While the star was still releasing hit songs and wowing her fans, her personal life was gold for the tabloids. And her ex-husband Kevin Federline was at the center of it all.

KFed was truly a “bad boy” in every sense of the word. Not only did he have some insane party habits, but he was also known to be a bit toxic (no pun intended). So, it’s no surprise that the couple called it quits after being married for only two years. Since then, he slowly faded from the spotlight. And it has caused fans to wonder where is Kevin now? Here’s the tea.

And while it looks like he has stepped away from making music, there is a chance that he can still give the recording artist route another go. After all, he did release a song titled "Hollywood" in 2016.

According to Inquisitr , he has taken his love of performing behind the scenes with a new gig as a DJ. Kevin works as a DJ and performed a set in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in June of 2019.

There is no argument that Kevin loves music. After all, he was married to Britney and he even performed the single "Lose Control" at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards. And it looks like he's sticking to what he loves these days.

The couple continued building their family by having their second daughter, Peyton, in 2014. His youngest daughter brings his total number of children to six, and Kevin reportedly absolutely adores being a father. Although he did say that he doesn't plan on expanding his family anytime soon, the site reports.

And her dedication and devotion to Kevin paid off. Inquisitr reports that Victoria and Kevin welcomed a daughter of their own in 2011. Two years later they married.

According to Amo Mama , "Victoria and Kevin started dating in 2008." And since then they've been glued to one another. The site reports that she made it a point to become a key part of his world and even focused on building relationships with his children.

Although Kevin and Britney ultimately didn't work out, he didn't turn his back on love. And after meeting Victoria Prince — a former volleyball player — the rest was history for the couple.

Kevin also had a brief stint as a wrestler and actor.

One thing about Kevin is that he is always full of surprises. And while he has taken different routes throughout his career, he's never been afraid to try new things. In fact, he tried his hand at wrestling.

Inquistr shared that he was seen in a series of ring appearances alongside John Cena on WWE’s Monday Night Raw. And while it's easy to think that Kevin had no place in the ring, he actually defeated John in a match. It's arguable as to whether the match lives up to true wrestling standards, but he was able to score a win with the help of Umaga in 2007.

Source: Getty Images

"He was also featured in a Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLI," the site reports. Not to mention, he also took his talents to the small screen. Kevin guest-starred on two episodes of One Tree Hill and appeared as a contestant on Celebrity Fit Club.