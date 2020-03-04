We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Britney Spears Is Thinking of Removing a Tattoo From Her Time With KFed

Britney Spears has been in the spotlight for a long time. In that time, the singer has had a number of fairly small tattoos placed on her body. She has one on her neck, and at least eight others across her body everywhere from her arms and legs to her lower back. Some of these tats mean more than others, but all of them have some significance for the singer. 

What does Britney’s neck tattoo mean?

Recently, fans have been particularly interested in what the tattoo on the back of Britney’s neck is meant to represent, in part because she had it removed more than a decade ago. The tattoo, which features a Hebrew Kabbalah, was first etched on the singer’s neck in 2004. She got the tattoo after receiving advice from Madonna suggesting that it would be a healing force for her in her life moving forward. 