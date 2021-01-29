Britney Spears' Former Assistant Is Set to Be Interviewed for the NYT Documentary

Princess of pop, Britney Spears, is trending yet again — and this time it’s not due to yet another strange video of her bizarrely dancing on Instagram. That is par for the course at this point. However, fans couldn’t help but freak about the song she chose in her dance: one of her ex’s songs — "Holy Grail" by none other than Justin Timberlake.

“Danced in my black [turtle]neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!! I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME...@justintimberlake,” the singer wrote.