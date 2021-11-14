With Her New Holiday Rom-Com, Fans Say the Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Is Upon Us

Look at Lindsay Lohan now! We’re getting a first glimpse of the former A-lister’s first romantic comedy in more than a decade, and fans are thrilled.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Netflix tweeted an image from an upcoming holiday rom-com in which Lindsay stars opposite Glee alum Chord Overstreet, and her supporters couldn’t contain their excitement.

“The Lindsay Lohan renaissance is upon us, and I feel seriously blessed,” one person tweeted.

“The comeback we’ve been waiting for,” another wrote.