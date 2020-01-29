We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Here’s the Scoop on Halston Sage’s Past Boyfriends

Rumors have begun swirling that Zac Efron is now dating Halston Sage — pretty big news, right? While we couldn’t be happier for the happy couple (assuming they are actually a couple, that is), we also couldn’t help but wonder about the other people Halston has dated. Or, at least, reportedly dated. In looking through her relationship history, it appears that Halston prefers to play her cards close to her chest when it comes to love. Here’s the Halston Sage Boyfriend List (as far as we can tell, anyway).

Charlie Puth

Halston reportedly dated American singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth back in 2018. In September of that same year, Halston appeared to confirm the rumors after she posted a photo of the two of them at a pool on Instagram. In the photo, Halston was kissing Charlie on the cheek. 