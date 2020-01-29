Here’s the Scoop on Halston Sage’s Past Boyfriends

Rumors have begun swirling that Zac Efron is now dating Halston Sage — pretty big news, right? While we couldn’t be happier for the happy couple (assuming they are actually a couple, that is), we also couldn’t help but wonder about the other people Halston has dated. Or, at least, reportedly dated. In looking through her relationship history, it appears that Halston prefers to play her cards close to her chest when it comes to love. Here’s the Halston Sage Boyfriend List (as far as we can tell, anyway).