Is Kiernan Shipka Dating Her On-Screen 'CAOS' Boyfriend Gavin Leatherwood IRL?By Distractify Staff
Has Kiernan Shipka put anyone (other than us) under her spell...?
The 20-year-old actor who plays teenage witch Sabrina Spellman on the popular Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for Season 3.
In the newly released trailer, Sabrina is going to Hell (literally!) and back to release her boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) from the control of the Dark Lord (Luke Cook), who also happens to be her father.
The chemistry between Kiernan and her on-screen boyfriend has certainly not gone unnoticed by fans. And, some have even speculated the two could be dating IRL. So, are they...?
Are co-stars Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood dating IRL?
If you've been watching the comic book-inspired series CAOS, you're probably #TeamNick or #TeamHarvey, you know, her ex-boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) who is currently dating her BFF Rosalind Walker (Jaz Sinclair).
However, it doesn't look like the two actors have taken their on-screen romance off-screen. Though they've posted pics of one another on their personal social media pages, it appears the two are just really good friends.
In December, Gavin shared a selfie of the two, captioning the pic: "I love Kiernan. She’s amazing. This is Gavin typing and not Kiernan stealing his phone." Similarly, the Mad Men star regularly posts pics hanging out with her co-star and fellow castmates.
Most recently, Kiernan captioned a selfie of her on-screen dad Luke, and Gavin out to eat, writing, "Family din [smiley face]."
Though Gavin and Kiernan are seemingly just friends, is the blonde beauty currently dating anyone? In 2018, the Netflix star spoke with Seventeen about her personal life, explaining that she's very focused on her career at the moment: "I’ll wrap on Saturday at 6 a.m., so I’m pretty much useless on Saturday."
Adding, "And then Sunday, I have to get all my stuff done for Monday. Occasionally, the cast can drive me out for a fun time, but work is my number one priority right now."
However, the actor has most recently been linked to budding director Christian Coppola.
Is Kiernan Shipka dating Christian Coppola?
The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed attending the Fendi show together in Rome in July 2019. The Netflix star even posted an Instagram pic of the pair at the event, captioning the post, "MY LOVE."
Fans instantly flooded Kiernan's comment section, looking for the scoop on her love life. One person wrote, “I’m confused are they dating?” The actor simply responded with three kissy face emojis.
So, is Kiernan dating the 26-year-old? While the former child actor has not confirmed or denied their relationship, she has posted numerous pics with her alleged beau.
For Halloween, the rumored couple donned matching devil outfits, and in November, she posted a picture of the pair from her 20th birthday celebration, captioning the adorable pic, "I love you."
Well, from their social media pics and captions, it may be safe to assume that the two are indeed an item.
You can stream Season 3 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Jan. 24 on Netflix.
