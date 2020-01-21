Is Kiernan Shipka Dating Her On-Screen 'CAOS' Boyfriend Gavin Leatherwood IRL?

Has Kiernan Shipka put anyone (other than us) under her spell...?

The 20-year-old actor who plays teenage witch Sabrina Spellman on the popular Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for Season 3.

In the newly released trailer, Sabrina is going to Hell (literally!) and back to release her boyfriend Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) from the control of the Dark Lord (Luke Cook), who also happens to be her father.