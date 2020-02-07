We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
katykeenecrop-1581105487897.jpg
Source: Getty Images

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Star Luke Cook Was Spotted Filming Scenes for CW Show, 'Katy Keene'

By

Many will recognize Luke Cook from his role as Lucifer in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, but more recently, Luke was spotted on the Katy Keene set alongside star Lucy Hale. Katy Keene takes place in the same universe as fellow CW show, Riverdale as well as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Get to know a little about the actor and find out if Lucifer will be playing a role in the upcoming Katy Keene.