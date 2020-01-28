Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now? The Actor Is Extremely Private About His Personal Life

Seven months after calling it quits with Bradley, the 34-year-old Russian model has opened up about the breakup for British Vogue's March 2020 cover story. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication, of Bradley. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”

Irina added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” the Russian beauty continued. “Life without B is new ground.”