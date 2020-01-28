We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now? The Actor Is Extremely Private About His Personal Life

Was it just me, or did it seem like everywhere you looked Bradley Cooper's name was in the news in 2019? With the release of A Star Is Born — for which he directed and also played the lead role — not to mention Bradley's divorce from Irina Shayk — it was an eventful year, for sure.

Lately though, things seem to have settled down for the actor. (At least professionally, that is.) And in light of Irina's new interview with British Vogue, plenty of people likely have the same question on their minds: Who is Bradley Cooper dating now? Let's take a look at what's happened in the actor's love life in recent months.