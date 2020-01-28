Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now? The Actor Is Extremely Private About His Personal Life

Who Is Bradley Cooper Dating Now? The Actor Is Extremely Private About His Personal LifeBy Michelle Stein
Was it just me, or did it seem like everywhere you looked Bradley Cooper's name was in the news in 2019? With the release of A Star Is Born — for which he directed and also played the lead role — not to mention Bradley's divorce from Irina Shayk — it was an eventful year, for sure.
Lately though, things seem to have settled down for the actor. (At least professionally, that is.) And in light of Irina's new interview with British Vogue, plenty of people likely have the same question on their minds: Who is Bradley Cooper dating now? Let's take a look at what's happened in the actor's love life in recent months.
Bradley's ex, Irina, recently opened up about their split.
Although Bradley and Irina were never technically married, they were engaged and they do share a young daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk. The pair announced their split in June 2019 after four years together.
Seven months after calling it quits with Bradley, the 34-year-old Russian model has opened up about the breakup for British Vogue's March 2020 cover story. “I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst – it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication, of Bradley. “Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.”
Irina added, “I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other,” the Russian beauty continued. “Life without B is new ground.”
At the time of his breakup with Irina, people were already speculating about Bradley and Lady Gaga.
After A Star Is Born hit theaters, Bradley and Lady Gaga fans were convinced the actors were madly in love IRL. (You know, despite the fact that Bradley was engaged with a kid and Lady Gaga was also engaged). But following their live performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars, the Bradley-Gaga shipping via social media reached a new level entirely.
Lady Gaga set the record straight, though — and she broke the hearts of millions across the nation in the process. “I mean, we made a love story," she told Oprah Winfrey for an Elle story. “As a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars."
She continued, “We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out — it was orchestrated as a performance.”
So is Bradley Cooper single?
Because Bradley is so protective of his private life outside of work, it's currently unknown whether the actor is seriously dating someone at the moment. (He's not on social media, either, so don't bother looking there.) It's worth noting that Bradley hasn't been photographed with any romantic prospects recently, nor has he shown up to a major event with a date. But even if he is pursuing someone, Bradley clearly isn't ready to make the relationship public.
It seems Bradley is perfectly fine enjoying the single dad life for now. With that said, I wonder if he's aware that Lady Gaga broke up with her boyfriend in October? There's always hope ...
More from Distractify:
Lady Gaga Has a New Boyfriend and No, It's Not Bradley Cooper
Fans of 'A Star Is Born' Have Burning Questions About the Film's Geography Holes
Ken Jeong Is Still BFFs With Everyone From 'The Hangover' (EXCLUSIVE)
More From Distractify
Entertainment
'Big Time Adolescence' Sydney Sweeney Is Not Just an Actor — She's Also a Trained MMA Fighter!
Entertainment
'Criminal Minds' Ends Its Impressive 15-Year Run on CBS
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids