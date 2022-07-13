Huma Abedin Is Dating Again and It's Such a Massive Step up From Anthony Weiner

In 2009, when Clinton was appointed Secretary of State, Huma became her deputy chief of staff. And of course, when Clinton ran for president in 2016, Huma showed up to serve as vice-chairperson.

During this time Huma's personal life was marred by her now ex-husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, who not only cheated on her but is a convicted sex offender. Huma has since moved on and opted for a solid upgrade. Who is Huma Abedin dating? Hint: A real star.