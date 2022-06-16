All We Have to Say Is Thank God Bradley Cooper Left 'Alias'

It's kind of hard to picture baby Bradley Cooper starring alongside baby Jennifer Garner in J.J. Abrams' hit spy show Alias, but that was one of his earliest acting gigs.

The show began in 2001 and Bradley was with it since it burst onto the small screen. Despite the fact that it lasted five seasons, his final appearance was in Season 3, Episode 10 (though he did pop back in for one episode towards the end of Season 5).

Why did Bradley Cooper leave Alias? Perhaps his star was ready to be born.