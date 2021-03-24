Demi Lovato's Definition of "California Sober" Is Controversial (EXCLUSIVE)

In the YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, Demi Lovato explains her road to what she deems is her recovery from drug use and addiction. She's candid with viewers about her struggles and triumphs, and fans have responded mostly positively to the series in the wake of Demi's 2018 overdose.

But one big takeaway for many is the use of the term " California sober " in the docuseries, and what it actually translates to for someone in active recovery.