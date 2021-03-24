Demi Lovato's Drug Dealer Gave a Disturbing Interview Right After She Overdosed

Demi Lovato's highly-anticipated docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is out on YouTube today, and fans who've binge-watched the first two episodes (which are available for free) are in shock by how raw and honest the singer is about her overdose and traumas. Dancing With the Devil focuses on her July 2018 overdose; Demi was found unresponsive in her home and was rushed to the hospital, where she was revived with Narcan.

Although Demi had been quiet about which drugs she took that morning (it was speculated that it was heroin, since many heroin overdoses are combatted with Narcan), she opened up that she had taken opiates laced with fentanyl, a lethal drug that has killed celebrities like Prince and Mac Miller. She also revealed that the night she had overdosed, her drug dealer had raped her (after giving her the drugs and leaving her "for dead").

"I didn't just overdose. I was taken advantage of. When they found me, I was naked, blue. I was literally left for dead after he took advantage of me," Demi said. She added, "When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and said, 'Yes.' It wasn't until a month after the overdose that I realized, 'You weren't in any state of mind to make a consensual decision.'"

Who was Demi Lovato's drug dealer?

Demi Lovato's drug dealer is a man named Brandon Johnson. TMZ had found him and interviewed him a little over a month after her overdose. On camera, he claimed that he and Demi had a "sexual friendship" but were "for the most part just friends." He said that Demi had texted him at 4 a.m. and that he came over and they watched true crime documentaries and did drugs. Brandon claims that Demi knew that she was taking "aftermarket" pills, and that before he left he thought she was sleeping.

Demi's side of the story is much different, and she shares that she's been grappling with the trauma and learning how to heal. She admitted that she almost relapsed after her overdose, calling Brandon and asking for drugs and sex so that she could "fix" how she felt about being "violated." Demi said, “It didn’t take anything away. It just made me feel worse. But that for some reason was my way of taking the power back. All it did was bring me back to my knees of begging God for help.”

Demi shares that she was extremely close to dying when she overdosed in 2018. If her assistant had found her five, 10 minutes later, she could have passed away. To this day, Demi says that she's still dealing with the effects of the overdose; she had suffered three strokes and a heart attack the day she OD'd, has brain impairment in addition to blind spots in her vision.

Source: Instagram

You can stream Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil on YouTube now. New episodes drop Tuesdays.