Demi Lovato's Love Life Has Featured a Number of High-Profile Relationships

Now that Demi Lovato's new documentary Dancing With the Devil is almost here, many fans of the singer are brushing up on the biggest headlines the singer has made over the course of her time in the spotlight. Among the many things fans are interested in, a list of Demi's boyfriends is one of the most important thanks to the high-profile relationships she's had over the course of her career. Here's a comprehensive list of Demi Lovato's boyfriends.