Demi Lovato Is Still Dealing With the Lingering Effects of Her 2018 Overdose

Demi Lovato Is Still Dealing With the Lingering Effects of Her 2018 OverdoseBy Joseph Allen
Feb. 18 2021, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
Although Demi Lovato has been open about her 2018 overdose in the past, the trailer for Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil revealed new details about the lingering effects that it's had on her body. As Demi continues to open up about that deeply traumatic event, there are some who want more detail about exactly what happened, including what exactly the pop singer overdosed on.
What drug did Demi Lovato overdose on?
Throughout her time in the public eye, Demi has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol. Although she admitted being addicted to drugs, Demi was a little more circumspect about exactly which drugs she was using. After the news of her overdose first broke, many assumed that she had overdosed on heroin. That opioid has led to many celebrity overdoses, and some of them have been fatal.
That initial assumption proved to be incorrect, though, after sources suggested that Demi didn't overdose on heroin. The sources didn't reveal exactly which drug she had been using, but we do know that she was given Narcan at the hospital, which counters the effects of opioids. Before her overdose, Demi had gone to rehab for cocaine addiction and was believed to have been six years sober.
Demi is still dealing with the effects of her overdose.
In the wake of her overdose, the trailer for Demi's new documentary makes it clear that she suffered a cascade of terrifying health scares, including a heart attack and three strokes.
"My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," the singer says in the trailer.
In a call with the press to promote the documentary, Demi said that she is still dealing with the lingering effects of the overdose.
"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading," she said. "I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."
"I'm grateful for those reminders, but also I'm so grateful that I was someone who didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing," Demi continued. "The rehabbing came on the emotional side and the therapeutic side, internally. I did a lot of work after that — just not physically."
Since her overdose, Demi has embraced a philosophy of self-love that is evident across her social media channels.
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil is a four-part YouTube documentary that focuses on Demi's personal struggles with addiction and mental illness. The trailer suggests that the singer is going to continue being forthcoming about her own battle with addiction in the hopes that it may help other people who are suffering. Demi has never shied away from the more difficult parts of her life, and now, she's ready to tell her story on her own terms.